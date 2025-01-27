Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case: Devendra Fadnavis Will Ask Dhananjay Munde to Resign if Evidence Links Him, Says Chandrakant Patil

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will ask NCP minister Dhananjay Munde to resign if any evidence surfaces connecting him to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, according to his cabinet colleague, Chandrakant Patil. Speaking to reporters in Sangli on Sunday, Patil confirmed that a thorough investigation is underway into Deshmukh's killing. Additionally, Walmik Karad, an associate of Minister Munde, has been arrested in connection with an extortion case related to the murder.

Munde, the NCP MLA from Parli in Beed district, is facing criticism from both his allies in the ruling coalition and the opposition due to his alleged connections with Karad.

"The investigation into the murder of Santosh Deshmukh is underway. Each matter is different. As the head of the government, Devendra Fadnavis is fully capable of making decisions. If he believes there is substance in the allegations, he will act immediately and ask Munde to resign," Patil said.

"The Maharashtra government has already seized the properties of those accused in the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Strict charges have been pressed, and the investigation is ongoing," BJP leader Chandrakant Patil stated. He further added that the police are actively pursuing the case, with a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to lead the probe. Additionally, a committee chaired by a retired judge has been established to oversee the investigation, Patil confirmed.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was abducted, tortured, and murdered on December 9 for attempting to thwart an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm running a windmill project in the area.



