Sara Ali Khan to jet off to Rajkot for 'Gaslight' shoot next week

Actor Sara Ali Khan will be heading to Rajkot, Gujarat for 'Gaslight' shoot next week.

A source close to the film said, "Sara is quite excited to start shooting for the movie and she will be stationed in Morbi and will be shooting Wankaner in Rajkot."

Pawan Kripalani has come on board to helm 'Gaslight', which will also feature Vikrant Massey and Chitrangda Singh.

Apart from 'Gaslight', Sara will also be seen in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film.

With inputs from ANI

