Sassoon Hospital drug case inquiry: "Committee to submit report in 15 days," says Dr Dilip Mhaisekar

The committee appointed by the medical education department to investigate the Sassoon drug case visited Sassoon Hospital and recorded the statements of as many as 80 people. They aimed to find answers to various questions, such as how the accused escaped, who aided him, and why he was admitted for so long. All of them have been thoroughly interviewed, and the report is expected soon.

The committee, led by Director of Medical Education Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar, conducted a comprehensive investigation into the reasons for admitting prisoners, as well as the diagnosis and treatment of diseases. The committee is currently investigating the case of drug smuggler Lalit Patil's escape. Committee members visited Sassoon Hospital on Friday.

The committee has taken statements from a total of 80 individuals, which includes Dean Dr. Sanjeev Thakur, the medical professionals treating the inmates, and the ward staff. The committee members spent the entire day at Sassoon Hospital. Additionally, they visited Inmate Ward Number 16, examining various aspects such as prisoner confinement and treatment methods.

"The committee has visited Sassoon Hospital and conducted the relevant inquiry. The report on this matter will be submitted to the state government within 15 days. If necessary, another visit to Sassoon Hospital can be scheduled," said, Dr. Dilip Mhaisekar, Director, DMER, and Chairman of the Inquiry Committee.