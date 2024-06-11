Satara: Ancient Temples Resurface After 24 Years as Water Levels Drop in Dhom-Balkawadi Dam

Wai (Satara district): The Dhom-Balkawadi dam, located in the west of Wai taluka, saw its water levels reaching the bottom after a long time. Twenty-four years later, the ancient temples at Golegaon, which were submerged in the dam, have surfaced as the dam dried up. This has become a matter of curiosity among the citizens as Shri Dhureshwar Temple and Shri Gokarneshwar Temple have been opened for viewing.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Mahavitaran Pushes for Installation of Over 2 Crore Smart Meters in State Despite Opposition

Satara district did not receive the average rainfall last year. As a result, the dams in the district could not fill up to their full capacity. Dhom and Dhom Balkawadi dams in Wai taluka also had low water storage this year. Balkawadi Dam was constructed in 1995. The villages of Golegaon, and Golewadi, and the ancient temples of the village, which fell in the catchment area of the dam were submerged.

After a long period of twenty-four years, the water in the dam reached the bottom and the history was uncovered. Shri Dhureshwar Temple and Shri Gokarneshwar Temple have been opened for viewing in the dam and history lovers and youth have also removed silt from these temples.

"If we want to pass on this heritage of the ancient temple to the next generation, the government should relocate such temples and preserve them through the Archaeology Department. These buildings are our historical heritage. Its preservation and preservation is the need of the hour." - Rohit Mungse, historian



'Bhatkanti Sahyadrichi Parivar' has been researching the Wai area for the past six years. The institute has published papers from several unknown locations in the past few years. The history of Balkawadi dam will also be brought to light after the study." - Saurabh Jadhav, member of the Bhatkanti Sahyadrichi Parivar