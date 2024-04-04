Satara Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shashikant Shinde and Sarang Patil Hold Talks with Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar is yet to announce his candidate from Satara Lok Sabha seat. MP Shrinivas Patil has refused to contest the elections citing health reasons. Meanwhile, NCP MLAs Shashikant Shinde and Sarang Patil met Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence today. The meeting is said to have discussed the candidature from Satara Lok Sabha constituency.

Also Read | Sujat Ambedkar Likely to Emerge as VBA Contender for South-Central Mumbai Lok Sabha Seat

While Shrinivas Patil has refused to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Satara Lok Sabha seat, it is being said that Shrinivas Patil is now insisting on the candidature of his son Sarang Patil. Shashikant Shinde has expressed his willingness to contest the Lok Sabha elections if fielded by the party.

"We had come today to discuss Satara Madha constituency. The list of potential candidates was also discussed. Now the Parliamentary Board will take a decision on this, whatever decision is taken, we will try for the candidate." We had requested Sharad Pawar saheb for Satara Lok Sabha seat, but he refused," Shinde said.

It is being said that the second list of the Sharad Pawar group in NCP will be released today. It is being said that the candidate for the Satara Lok Sabha seat will also be announced in this list. BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale's name is being discussed in the name.

Srinivas Patil withdraws from polls

MP Shrinivas Patil has refused to contest from the Satara Lok Sabha seat citing health reasons.

Pawar will now announce a new candidate after MP Shrinivas Patil refused to contest the elections. Sharad Pawar said that he will announce a new candidate in two days. NCP MLAs Balasaheb Patil, Sunil Mane, Shashikant Shinde, Sarang Patil, and Satyajit Patankar are among the names being discussed.