Satara: Rising Temperatures Threaten Tourism in Mahabaleshwar as Mercury Hits 32°C

Mahabaleshwar: Mahabaleshwar in Satara, known as Mini Kashmir provides respite for tourists during the summer season. However, rising temperatures have grappled the hill station as well, with the mercury rising up to 32 degrees in the afternoon.

Also Read | Pune: Water Crisis Looms in Western Bhama Askhed Dam Region as Farmers Fear Severe Shortage

Lakhs of tourists visit Mahabaleshwar in April-May. Lakhs of tourists from across the country and abroad and from other states, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, visit Mahabaleshwar to enjoy its green nature and cool air. Arthur City, Keats Point, Kshetra Mahabaleshwar, Fort Pratapgarh and Lodwick Point are among the tourist spots that are crowded. Venna Lake is famous for being a tourist hotspot.

This year, however, the temperature of Mahabaleshwar has started increasing significantly. Temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 18 degrees in the evening after 5 p.m. Local residents are reporting unprecedented levels of temperatures which can be detrimental to the tourism industry.