Satara: Sharad Pawar Mimics Udayanraje Bhosale's Style, Responds to Inquiry about BJP Candidate with Collar Flip (Watch Video)

Mumbai/Satara: BJP MP Udayanraje Bhosale has finally been confirmed as the party's candidate for the Satara seat. All eyes were on who would be the NCP's Sharad Pawar party or the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate. Senior Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader Sharad Pawar visited Satara today where he replied to a question about Udayanraje. Later, when asked by a reporter about Udayanraje's signature collar style, Sharad Pawar replied by flipping his own collar, indirectly challenging Udayanraje.

Also Read | Amravati: Grand Alliance Faces Setback as Bacchu Kadu's Prahar Sanghatana Set to Challenge BJP's Navneet Rana

Udayanraje Bhosale has a different style in Satara. His style is always discussed in political circles. Udayanraje had earlier warned the opposition by flipping his collar several times even when he was in the NCP. Sharad Pawar's witty response to reporter's question in Satara is now making rounds on social media and is viewed as a response to Udayanraje who is now part of the BJP.

While asked the question if Udayanraje contacted him since his candidature is yet to be announced, Sharad Pawar replied no. Meanwhile, a piece of big news has come out of this meeting. MP Shrinivas Patil has withdrawn from the election. Patil has refused to contest the Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. So, now there is a lot of talk about who Sharad Pawar will field in Satara. The names of Shashikant Shinde, Balasaheb Patil, Sunil Mane and Satyajit Patankar have been suggested by the party workers.

Special care while fielding candidates

Talking to reporters after the meeting in Satara, Sharad Pawar said that seat-sharing talks in the Maha Vikas Aghadi have been completed. "Shrinivas Patil did a good job in the Lok Sabha. We wanted him to stand in the elections once again. However, he has refused to contest the elections citing health reasons. Even if I do not take the nomination, I will fulfill the responsibility given by the party," Pawar said. "Satara district is the district that supports us. So you have to take everyone into confidence." Sharad Pawar also said that special care will have to be taken while fielding candidates in Satara.

