Save Damini marshal's contact numbers for immediate assistance: Pune police

The incidents of Darshana Pawar's murder and the recent assault on a young girl in Pune have created an atmosphere of concern throughout Maharashtra. The safety of girls is of utmost priority, and the police are taking extra precautions. The Damini Marshals team has been deployed to ensure the safety of girls. In this context, the Pune City Police have issued a tweet to address the situation.

The Pune Police tweeted a photo featuring a young woman and a female marshal from the Damini Marshals team. The accompanying caption explains, “In the pic is a young working girl who boarded a train from Lonavala to Pune & saw a boy stalking her She had our Shivajinagar Damini Marshal's number SAVED & called her. They stayed in touch & met at the station.

In the pic is a young working girl who boarded a train from Lonavala to Pune & saw a boy stalking her



She had our Shivajinagar Damini Marshal's number SAVED & called her.They stayed in touch & met at the station



🔴DO YOUR HAVE YOUR AREA'S DAMINI MARSHAL'S NUMBER SAVED?#Save👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/iwD706vCyH — पुणे शहर पोलीस (@PuneCityPolice) July 7, 2023

The tweet also mentioned, “Do you have your area's Damini Marshal’s number saved?” The Pune Police encourages everyone to save the contact numbers of Damini Marshals in Pune by sharing the provided photo.

The official Twitter account of @PuneCityPolice posted the tweet, which received various reactions from users. Many users expressed appreciation for the police's initiative. Some users also raised a question about the absence of a Damini Marshal from Wagholi and sought an explanation.