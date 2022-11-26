Savitribai Phule Pune University starts free course on Ganesh Atharvashirsha
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 26, 2022 10:02 AM 2022-11-26T10:02:25+5:30 2022-11-26T10:03:23+5:30
The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) in Maharashtra has started a free course on Ganesh Atharvashirsha in association with Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Trust and a private institution, though the move has been opposed by some segments for its religious overtones.
The SPPU, which put out a notification about the course on its website, however, claimed it was based on the philosophy of the Ganpatya sect and not on religion. Ganpati Atharvashirsha, a Sanskrit text, is dedicated to Lord Ganesha, a deity of knowledge, wisdom and good.
Author and professor Dr Hari Narke termed the move of starting such a course by a responsible university like SPPU as inappropriate.
Pune has a great tradition of knowledge and scientific temperament and the university has been named after Savitribai Phule. While it is the duty of institutions to spread scientific temperament, I feel a responsible varsity like SPPU, in association with a private entity, starting such a course is inappropriate. Narke said he did not oppose Ganesh Atharvashirsha but was against the wrong trend that will start after SPPU conducts such courses and hands out certificates.