Sawantwadi Election Result 2024: Deepak Kesarkar Retains Stronghold with Resounding Victory

School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar, the Mahayuti candidate, secured a resounding victory in the Sawantwadi assembly seat, retaining his stronghold with a significant margin of votes. Celebrations erupted outside the counting centre as Mahayuti office-bearers and workers marked the triumph. Sawantwadi's fort remains intact as Kesarkar hits a winning boundary.

The assembly constituency witnessed an intense triangular contest in its final phase, narrowing down from an initially projected four-cornered battle. Minister Deepak Kesarkar of the Mahayuti faced Rajan Teli from the Uddhav Sena and Independent candidate Vishal Parab, backed by the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Kesarkar showcased a strong lead right from the beginning, solidifying his position as the frontrunner in the constituency.

Also Read| Maharashtra Election Results 2024 Live Updates:Mahayuti Crosses Majority Mark of 145 Seats.

Deepak Kesarkar began the count with 2,100 votes in the first round, steadily increasing his vote share throughout the counting process. By the 14th round, Kesarkar had amassed 26,000 votes, securing a decisive victory. While Independent candidate Vishal Parab put up a spirited fight, Kesarkar reaffirmed his dominance in Sawantwadi, solidifying his status as the constituency's kingmaker with a resounding win.