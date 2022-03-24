SC directs CBI to probe all cases against Parambir Singh

In the case of former Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh, the Supreme Court has given a major blow to the Mahavikas Aghadi government. The Supreme Court has directed the CBI to probe all the cases of Parambir Singh. He was also protected from action as per the petition filed by Parambir Singh in the Supreme Court.

He had also asked the apex court to hand over the investigation of all the cases against him to the CBI. Accordingly, the Supreme Court has now directed the CBI to investigate all the cases against Parambir Singh. Mumbai Police and CID were investigating the cases filed against Singh by the Maharashtra government. However, now the Maharashtra government has got a big blow. This is because all these cases will now be referred to the CBI. Therefore, it will be important to see how the CBI investigates all these cases.