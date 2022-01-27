SC grants 10 days protection from arrest to Nitesh Rane in attempt to murder case

The Supreme Court on Thursday granted 10 days protection from arrest to Maharashtra BJP MLA Nitesh Rane and directed him to surrender before the trial court and seek regular bail in connection with an attempt to murder case lodged in Sindhudurg district last month.

Rane represents the Kankavli Assembly seat in the Sindhudurg district.

A case was registered against Rane after a Kankavli resident named Santosh Parab, 44, had filed a police complaint claiming he was assaulted by certain persons linked with the Kankavli MLA. The incident took place on December 18, 2021, in the Kankavli region of Maharashtra during the campaigning for the Sindhudurg District Co-operative Bank elections.

Rane's plea in the High Court had stated that the police investigation has not yet found anything that would point to his involvement in the attempt-to-murder case.

He has been charged with Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC.