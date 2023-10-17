SC grants Maharashtra Speaker final opportunity to set fresh time schedule for disqualification hearings

The Supreme Court of India has given Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar a final chance to provide a realistic timeline for deciding the cross-petitions filed by rival factions of the Shiv Sena, seeking the disqualification of each other's MLAs following a party split.

The court emphasized the need for a speedy resolution of the disqualification petitions. A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that he will personally engage with the speaker during Dussehra vacation and indicate a firm set of modalities.

“We are not satisfied with the time schedule. SG has apprised that during Dussehra breaks he would personally engage with the speaker so as to indicate a firm set of modalities,” the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said while posting the matter for hearing on October 30.

The Supreme Court had previously strongly criticized the speaker for delaying the resolution of the petitions filed by the Uddhav Thackeray faction, seeking the disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his supporters. The court emphasized that the speaker cannot disregard the directives issued by the highest court.