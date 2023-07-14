SC issues notice on Maha Speaker to take expeditious decision on Shinde-led Sena MLAs’ disqualification

Supreme Court (SC) has issued notice on a plea of Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena seeking direction to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker to take an expeditious decision on the disqualification petitions pending against rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. SC seeks a response on the plea in two weeks.

Earlier, Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said notices have been issued to 40 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav Thackeray faction, seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them. The development comes a day after Narwekar said he has received a copy of the Shiv Sena's constitution from the Election Commission of India, and hearing on the disqualification petitions against 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, including CM Shinde will start soon.

On May 11, the top court ruled that Eknath Shinde will continue to be the chief minister of Maharashtra. It cannot reinstate the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government headed by Uddhav Thackeray as the Sena leader chose to resign without facing a floor test in the wake of Shinde's rebellion, the court said.