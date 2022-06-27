SC Issues Notice to Uddhav Govt, Seeks Response Within 5 Days; Next Hearing on July 11

The Supreme Court issued notice to the respondents after hearing the petitions filed by the Eknath Shinde camp challenging the disqualification proceedings against them and the appointment of Ajay Choudhari as the Sena Legislative Party leader. It stated, "The counter-affidavits if any be filed within 5 days. Rejoinder thereto be filed within 3 days thereafter". The matter will be listed for hearing on July 11. Appearing for the Deputy Speaker, senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan explained, "It (the notice for removal of Deputy Speaker) was not sent from the registered email. It was not sent to the legislative office. Deputy Speaker acts in a judicial capacity. If somebody dashes off a letter, not to the registered office, the Speaker is entitled to ask who you are. It was sent by one Advocate Vishal Acharya.

At this juncture, Justice Kant asked, "Did the Speaker ascertain from members if they have sent it? An affidavit may have to be filed". A fly-by-night notice will not do. A notice sent by Vishal Acharya will not do. What is the notice and when does the period start...it is a serious matter". Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Sunday moved the Supreme Court against disqualification notices served to him and 15 other MLAs. The Shinde “faction”, currently camping at a Guwahati hotel since June 22, has demanded that the Shiv Sena must withdraw from the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which also comprises the NCP and Congress. But the Sena, too, has refused to give in and has taken a tough stance against the dissidents by asking them to contest the elections again.After moving Supreme Court against disqualification notices served to him and 15 other MLAs, rebel leader Eknath Shinde tweeted that he would rather die than be with a party that had a “direct connection to culprits of Mumbai bomb blast”.

