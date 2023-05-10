SC likely to deliver order tomorrow on disqualification of 16 MLAs: Sanjay Shirsat

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said I have got the information that the Supreme Court will pronounce its order tomorrow on the disqualification of 16 MLAs. Everything will be clear tomorrow, I am one of the 16 MLAs too. The Constitution Bench of SC is likely to deliver the judgment on Maharashtra political crisis tomorrow.

Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he expects a favourable Supreme Court (SC) verdict on the political row in the state, the Shinde junior claimed two-thirds of MLAs of (undivided) Shiv Sena are with CM Shinde.

Election Commission had ruled in our favour (by recognising the Shinde camp as the real Shiv Sena and allotting it the bow and arrow symbol). I am optimistic that the ruling of the top court will also be in favour of Shiv Sena because we are technically right. We enjoy more than a two-thirds majority (of Shiv Sena MLAs). The Supreme Court will take an appropriate decision, Shrikant Shinde said.