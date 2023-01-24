SC to hear CBI's plea against Bombay HC order permitting Nirav Modi's bro-in-law to visit Hong Kong on Jan 31

The Supreme Court said it will hear on January 31 the CBI's plea challenging the Bombay High Court order allowing Mainak Mehta, the brother-in-law of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is an accused in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, to visit Hong Kong.

A bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and JB Pardiwala was informed by senior advocate Amit Desai, who appeared for Mehta, that the letters rogatory (LR) to a Singapore court for obtaining evidence against Mehta have been issued.

The letters rogatory (LR) have been issued as directed by this court. The matter pertained to my travel permission, Desai said. The bench said Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, had to come back to it with the details of steps taken for issuance of the LRs. We will keep it on next Tuesday (January 31), the bench said.

Earlier, on December 2 last year, he ASG, appearing for the central probe agency, had said about the Union home ministry having granted it the sanction to move the special CBI court in Mumbai for issuance of LR to a Singapore court for obtaining evidence against Mehta.