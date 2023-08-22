Scam alert: Fraudsters target job seekers with false Maha metro recruitment

A gang is once again active, using QR codes or links to solicit money by falsely claiming to offer jobs at Maha Metro. These deceptive recruitment messages are being spread through social media. Always refer to the official Maha Metro website for accurate recruitment information and other updates.

Youths need to be cautious about this new form of fraud. Recently, deceptive offers have been circulating on social media, encouraging individuals to pay Rs 1,000 for verification and Rs 5,500 for a Metro uniform by clicking on a link sent to their mobile phones via WhatsApp. Maha Metro has received multiple complaints regarding these incidents.

All recruitment information from Maha Metro is available on its official website and in newspapers. As a result, the agency urges individuals to thoroughly verify any recruitment-related information through Maha Metro's official website or by visiting Metro Bhavan in person.