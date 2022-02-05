Schools for all classes in Pune district allowed to open full day from 7 Feb: Ajit Pawar

Schools and colleges have reopened in most of the districts of the state from February 1. Schools have also started in Pune. However, the schools from 1st to 8th were open for half day. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that they will now be open full day (regular hours). Covid cases in Pune is not over yet. Because the number of still active patients is large. Therefore, we will take a decision about the restrictions in a couple of weeks, said Ajit Pawar.

Ajit Pawar held a covid review meeting in Pune today. He then interacted with the media. This time he gave this information. The number of covid cases are declining but the number of deaths are increasing. This trend is seen in Pune, the state, the country and the world. Not enough vaccines are available for children between the ages of 5 and 18. Pawar said that he will contact the central government for this.