Schools in Maha should start from Monday, education department's proposal to CM
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 19, 2022 04:50 PM2022-01-19T16:50:20+5:302022-01-19T16:51:15+5:30
A decision on when schools in the state will start is likely to be taken today. Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has informed that the Education Department has given the proposal to start the school to the Chief Minister. The proposal says that schools in the state should be started from next Monday.
However, Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that there are different opinions about starting school now and it will be reconsidered after 15 days.