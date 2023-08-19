"Seat sharing formula finalised in MVA": Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut announced on Friday that the seat allocation arrangement within the MVA has been settled. He further emphasized that the ownership of the seat goes to the party that emerges victorious.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has devised a new plan to successfully counter the Maha Yuti under the BJP in the Lok Sabha as well as the Vidhan Sabha elections. We have decided to contest the elections as an alliance. We have also decided not to have differences over seat sharing,” Raaut said.

"We are ready for any kind of compromise to win,” Raut added.

“MVA is strong. The alliance of Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) will contest the polls in unison. Leaders of all three parties have decided to not reveal differences over seat sharing and not to insist on any particular seat. We shall contest and win. The seat shall belong to whoever wins,” he further added.

He criticized the government for cancelling the Mumbai University senate elections and not holding the municipal elections and Lok Sabha by-polls in Chandrapur and Pune. He believes that the government is worried that Shiv Sena (UBT) might win, so they are avoiding the elections.