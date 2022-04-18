Sec 144 imposed in Achalpur after clashes between two groups over a flag

Achalpur, known as one of the most sensitive cities in the Amravati district, was involved in a dispute over flag hoisting at around midnight on Sunday. A curfew has been imposed in the city following a dispute between two groups.

Every year, flags of different religions are hoisted at the historic gate at Khidki Gate and Dulha Gate at the entrance of Achalpur city. However, a dispute arose last night when some anti-social elements raised the flag. The dispute escalated into a brawl between the two groups. The brawl took place at midnight while the townspeople were asleep. The SRPF and local police took joint action before the situation got out of control.

It is learned that the police fired tear gas to bring the situation under control. Garud, a police constable of Achalpur police station, informed about the incident. The dispute between the two groups in Achalpur was averted by police intervention before it escalated into a riot. Currently the situation is under control.

"There was a dispute between two groups in Achalpur city last night over a flag. 16 people have been arrested. At present, the situation is under control. Sec 144 imposed in Achalpur & Paratwada city," said Shashikant Satav, Addl SP, Amravati Rural.