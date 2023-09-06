Second Zika virus case reported in Mumbai city

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that a second Zika virus case has been found in Mumbai. On August 23, there was a first case reported. The second patient is a 15-year-old girl from suburban Kurla in eastern Mumbai which is under the jurisdiction of the civic body’s L-ward, a BMC release said.

The girl, who also suffered from other comorbidities, reported fever and headaches on August 20 and sought care at a private hospital, according to the press statement. She was transferred to a public hospital on Tuesday, where her status is stable.

On August 23, BMC announced that the first Zika case had been documented in the city after a 79-year-old Chembur resident fell ill with the virus. BMC said that he fully recovered from it.

Zika virus is transmitted primarily by Aedes mosquitoes. Infection during pregnancy can cause certain birth defects in the child. There is no vaccine or medicine for Zika, which has symptoms like fever, rash, headache, joint pain, red eyes, and muscle pain.