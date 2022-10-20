Security across Mumbai in malls, hotels and airport beefed up after bomb threat

The Mumbai Police on Wednesday received a phone call threatening bomb explosions in the Maharashtra capital. As per the police, the phone call was made on its helpline number 112 and the caller on the other side said that three bomb blasts will occur in Mumbai.

The police are trying to identify the caller in order to take further action. Meanwhile, the Mumbai police have stepped up security across the city and at targetted places as the efforts to nab the unidentified caller were underway.