Security Breach At Mumbai Airport: Man Arrested for Trying To Enter Restricted Area at CSMIA

A 40-year-old man was arrested on March 3 for attempting to enter a restricted area of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Inspector Ashutosh Kumar, 49, who works at the airport's perimeter sector, reported the incident to Vile Parle police. According to his complaint, he received a report via walkie-talkie between 2:40 p.m. and 2:50 p.m. stating that a man had scaled the airport compound wall using a public toilet wall near Triratna Mitra Mandal.

Kumar informed his colleagues, but they were unable to locate the suspect upon arrival. The incident was then reported to the police control room, and Police Constable Gajanan Naik responded.

Through inquiries in the surrounding area, officers identified the man as Shankar Shinge, 40. They subsequently located and apprehended him.

Shinge has been charged under sections 447 (criminal trespass) and 511 (attempting to commit an offense) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Section 120 (abetment) of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Police are investigating the motive behind Shinge's actions.