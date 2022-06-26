Security deployed outside office of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Sada Sarvankar's son

Amid the ongoing political crisis in Maharashtra security forces has been deployed outside the office of Samadhan Sada Sarvankar, son of rebel Shiv Sena MLA, Sada Sarvankar. The secureity has also heightened outside the residence of rebel Shiv Sena MLA Mangesh Kundalkar. CRPF personnel deployed along with Mumbai Police outside the MLA's house.

The MVA government plunged into its gravest crisis early on Tuesday after Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde suddenly revolted along with a group of Shiv Sena MLAs and Ministers, and reached Surat early on Tuesday morning. In a cryptic tweet, Eknath Shinde said "we will never cheat for power and never abandon teachings of Bal Thackeray".

The revolt by Eknath Shinde has created a stir in the politics of the state including Shiv Sena. Eknath Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs who had revolted against the Uddhav Thackeray-led Mahavikas Aghadi government have arrived in Guwahati. Eknath Shinde has formed a large group of more than 40 MLAs with Shiv Sena. Therefore, there are signs that the Mahavikas Aghadi government in the state is becoming unstable.