Self-Styled Godwoman Radhe Maa Supports Yogi Adityanath's Controversial Slogan 'Batenge Toh Katenge'Slogan Ahead of Maharashtra Election 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s slogan, "Bantoge to Katoge" (If you divide, you’ll be cut), has sparked political debate off late. While CM Yogi uses this slogan to call for Hindu unity, the opposition accuses him of attempting to sow division between Hindus and Muslims. In this heated atmosphere, Radhe Maa has come out in support of Yogi Adityanath's statement. She also endorsed the BJP's slogan "Ek Hai to Safe Hai" (United, we are safe), stating that unity brings strength, much like when broomsticks are gathered together.

Radhe Maa, who resides in Borivali, Mumbai, and whose family are voters, is known for her controversial statements. Despite criticism of her ashram, her following continues to grow. Her recent remarks have thrust her back into the political spotlight. The slogan "Bantoge to Katoge" was originally coined by CM Yogi in response to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The phrase ‘batenge to katenge’ was first used by Yogi Adityanath in August when he called for Hindu unity in Bangladesh amid violence against Hindus. He repeated the slogan at a recent election rally in Maharashtra.



Echoing this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced another one, ‘ek hain toh safe hain’ (we are safe if united).Opposition parties criticised these slogans, accusing the BJP of fearmongering and arguing there was no situation warranting such rhetoric.The slogan also faced opposition from the BJP’s Maharashtra ally, the NCP. The NCP chief and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asserted that this slogan “will not work in Maharashtra,” emphasising that the focus should be on development.