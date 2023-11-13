Sena (UBT) mouthpiece Saamana takes jibe at Maharashtra CM for supporting BJP in assembly elections in four states

In a recent editorial published in Saamana, the official mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde found himself under criticism, being compared to a fictional character named 'Allabaksh.' The editorial, published on Monday, took a dig at Shinde's alignment with the BJP and his role in the ongoing Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh.

The editorial drew parallels with the late Ram Ganesh Gadkari's musical play, "Ekach Pyala," specifically highlighting the characters 'Ved Shastri Shastribuva' and 'Allabaksh.' These characters, after a session of heavy drinking, engage in an ideological debate but eventually forget their original roles and advocate the opposing ideology. Shastribuva praises the greatness of Islam, while Allabaksh extols the virtues of Hinduism.

Saamana editorial stated, "This drama being performed in the 'Arya Madira Mandal' of the play 'Ekach Pyala' is going on in the politics of Maharashtra today. Chief Minister Shinde is currently playing the role of Allabaksh, propagating the hypocritical Hindutva of BJP."

"Shinde sometimes goes on pilgrimage and often stays at the feet of Delhi. Now to entertain himself, he is devoting himself to BJP's campaign. It is good that within a year they have realized that there is nothing special left in the campaign of fake and duplicate Shiv Sena. 'Allabakhsh' of Maharashtra has come out to campaign for BJP. Their 'final destination' is the same!" the Saamna stated.

The Saamna editorial targeted the BJP, asserting that its victory is driven by money, power, and investigation machinery. It predicted the end of Shinde's "unauthorized politics" after December 31.

"After December 31, the unauthorized politics of the illegal Chief Minister of the state, Shinde, is going to end. The interesting thing is that state Chief Minister Shinde will now campaign for BJP in the assembly elections of four states. It is also a joke that the duplicate army of Thane will campaign for the victory of the BJP in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. The political power of the Bharatiya Janata Party lies in the fun of money. Money, power and investigation machinery are what bring victory to the BJP. Thoughts, policies etc. are insignificant," the editorial stated.

While highlighting Shinde's involvement in BJP's campaign in four states, the editorial noted the apparent reluctance to hold municipal elections in Maharashtra. It stated, "...it makes sense for Shinde to campaign in four states. He and his team will campaign in four states, but the same people are afraid of holding elections in 14 municipal corporations, including Mumbai and Thane."

Additionally, the editorial questioned Shinde's understanding of the role of Balasaheb Thackeray, highlighting that Balasaheb did not campaign for the BJP despite being part of the National Democratic Alliance with Vajpayee-Advani.

"It is also interesting that Shinde was never known for coherent thoughts. He could never understand the thoughts of Shiv Sena and the role of Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray, that is why he is going to work for BJP's campaign in five states. Balasaheb Thackeray or Uddhav Thackeray were definitely in the National Democratic Alliance. Vajpayee-Advani took power in Delhi. For this, the Shiv Sena chief also got strong support from Maharashtra, but he did not go to other states and work for the BJP. But today when all the stuff is fake, then the gang of fake Shiv Sena has set out to promote BJP in four states," the editorial said.