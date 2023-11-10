Senior official of Blue Jet Healthcare pharma firm booked for culpable homicide

On Friday, police reported that a senior official from the pharmaceutical company Blue Jet Healthcare has been booked for alleged culpable homicide in connection with the death of 11 individuals in a fire at its factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district.

The individual in charge of plant maintenance was apprehended three days ago, and two additional individuals have been implicated in the case, according to an official. The fire erupted at the company's plant in Mahad MIDC, located 170 km from the incident site, on November 3. Tragically, eleven people lost their lives, and seven others sustained injuries.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the injured labourers, a first information report was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The preliminary probe has suggested that the fire was the result of an electric short circuit, he added.

