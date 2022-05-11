Sensex dips 222 points; Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys slump

The Indian stock market's benchmark Sensex was trading 222.03 points down on Wednesday dragged by heavy selling pressure in the index heavyweight Asian Paints.

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex was trading 222.03 points or 0.41 per cent down at 54,142.82 points at 10:05 am.

The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange was trading 59.10 points or 0.36 per cent down at 16,180.95 points against its previous session's close at 16,411.25 points.

Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys were the top Sensex losers. Other major Sensex losers included Larsen & Toubro and IndusInd Bank.

( With inputs from ANI )

