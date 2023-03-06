Several sites in 21 villages around Raigad Fort to be preserved: Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati

Former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati said that the sites of historical importance from the era of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in 21 villages around Raigad Fort in Maharashtra will be preserved.

He is a direct descendant of the legendary warrior-king and also chairperson of the Raigad Fort Development Authority. These sites will be preserved by the RFDA, which along with experts from the Archaeological Survey of India will develop a zone of 88 acres near the fort where different schemes will bring about economic prosperity, he said.

The work on small dams in the vicinity will completed soon. The work on the road from Nate Khind to Konzar will be completed by April-end, he added.