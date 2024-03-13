Sex Racket Busted in Thane: Three Girls Rescued, Agent Arrested by Anti-Human Trafficking Cell

In a major crackdown on human trafficking, the Thane police have apprehended a notorious pimp and liberated three young victims from the clutches of prostitution racket. Senior PI Chetna Chaudhary of the Anti Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) received information that a male agent was going to supply girls to customers for flesh trade near Shivam Hotel, Anand Talkies on Thane East Railway Station Road, under the jurisdiction of Kopri Police Station. Acting swiftly on the intelligence, a meticulously planned trap was laid near Shivam Hotel at Anand Talkies on Thane East Railway Station Road, leading to the arrest of the prime accused, Nilesh Pandey, and the rescue of three trafficked girls.

AHTC team laid a trap by sending decoy customers near Shivam Hotel on Thane East Railway Station Road and raided the place. The Crime Branch team took a male agent into custody and rescued 3 victim girls from the clutches of prostitution.

The male agent had been running the heinous business of flesh trade for the last 2-3 years by sending photos of girls to customers' mobile phones on WhatsApp. The tentacles of the male agent's flesh trade were spread to Goa, Daman, Lonavala, Pune, Mumbai, and Thane. Now the Crime Branch team is taking legal action against the male agent under IPC - 370(3), Section 4 and 5 of the Pita Act and the team is also undertaking the legal process of sending the 3 victim girls to a women's reformation home.

Few days ago, LokmatTimes.com highlighted how the same area near platform no. 10 of Thane railway station became a hub of prostitution menace. It is creating a nuisance to commuters including ladies. Thane Social Activist Shashi Agrawal complained in December regarding this matter. Kopri police as well as the railway police have assured to take action against such elements.