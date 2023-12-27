Thane: Woman arrested for running a sex racket under the guise of running salon

Thane: A woman conducting a human trafficking business in a family salon at Ghodbandar Road has been arrested by Thane Investigation Department's Anti-Human Trafficking Cell, informed senior police inspector Chetana Chaudhari on Tuesday. Two young girls have been rescued.

The anti-human trafficking cell had received information that a family salon in Ghodbandar Road was running a sex racket. Based on the intel, under the supervision of the police deputy commissioner Shivraj Patil, Chaudahri's team raided the family salon near Vihang Hotel which falls under the jurisdiction of Kapurbavdi Police Station. During the raid where the officers were in disguise, it was found that two young girls were being used for trafficking. The team rescued the girls at 3 pm on Tuesday. The woman behind the smuggling has been arrested and a case has been filed against her at the Kapurbavdi Police

Station under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.



Four days ago, another family salon was raided in the Naupada area in trafficking case. Two victims were rescued.

