Sexism Slugfest As Family Feud Peaks In Baramati Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

If DCM Ajit Pawar's call to Baramati voters to support a candidate with the 'Pawar' surname wasn't embarrassing enough for a progressive state like Maharashtra, his uncle and veteran leader Sharad Pawar took it a step further by not hesitating to refer to Ajit's wife Sunetra as someone 'who has come from outside'.

Earlier, Ajit Pawar had encouraged Baramati voters to consider electing the daughter-in-law of senior Pawar this time, noting their previous support for Sharad Pawar's daughter (Supriya Sule) in elections.

"You have been with the Pawars for so long, but now there must be some thought about what to do as there are two candidates from the same family contesting. You must be wondering whom to support, and whom to vote for. It is simple, as you have been with the Pawars for so long, just go and vote for Pawar (referring to Sunetra Pawar)," Ajit said.

When questioned about Ajit’s statement during a press conference in Pune on Thursday, Sharad Pawar gave an even more peculiar response, stating, “There is nothing wrong in seeking a vote for Pawar. There is an original Pawar and one coming from outside.” Senior Pawar's remark referring to Sunetra as someone ‘who has come from outside’ unsettled even his own supporters. Many remarked that it was very ‘unlike Saheb’ to make such a statement.

Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule and Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar are engaged in a fierce electoral contest in the family stronghold of Baramati. Voting in the Baramati constituency is scheduled for May 7th.