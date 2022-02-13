Shabana Azmi announces recovery from COVID-19, gets back to work

Veteran star Shabana Azmi is losing no time in getting back to work, announcing her recovery from COVID-19 on Sunday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor posted a stunning picture of herself and wrote, "Free from Covid finally and back on set - the place Im happiest to be in..."

On February 1, the 'Fire' actor had shared with her friends and followers on social media that she had contracted coronavirus.

"Have tested positive for Covid today Have isolated myself at home and Request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," she had written.

Meanwhile, Azmi will be seen in the Karan Johar directorial 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor