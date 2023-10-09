Shah Rukh Khan gets Y-Plus security cover amid threats

The Maharashtra state government has passed the orders to upgrade Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s security level to Y+ category following a written complaint flagging death threats to the actor after the success of his recent movies "Pathan" and "Jawan."In response to the state government's directive, the IG VIP Security has upgraded Shahrukh Khan's security. The security service will be privately funded, and the actor will be responsible for covering the associated costs. He will pay the amount to the state government.

Y-plus security is granted to people facing high threat perception. It entails the deployment of six personal security officers (PSOs) working in three shifts round the clock, along with five armed guards stationed at the person's residence. Bollywood actor Salman Khan also has Y-plus security due to the threats faced from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.Shah Rukh Khan's high-octane thriller "Jawan" grossed Rs 1103.27 crore at the worldwide box office, production house Red Chillies Entertainment announced recently. Released globally on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, the film, directed by Atlee, has created history by becoming the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 1100 crore mark globally. Actors Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra also round out the cast.