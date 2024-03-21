Shahu Maharaj to Contest from Kolhapur on Shiv Sena UBT Ticket For Lok Sabha Election 2024 In Maharashtra

In the wake of the Lok Sabha elections, political events have picked up speed and today Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray party chief Uddhav Thackeray met Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati in Kolhapur. Speaking to the media after this meeting, Uddhav Thackeray has been told that Shahu Maharaj will be the candidate of Mahavikas Aghadi from Kolhapur and Shiv Sainik will use full strength.

"I have met Shahu Maharaj today. The Thackeray family and Chhatrapati family have a bond of loyalty from my grandfather. I am happy that that bond will continue in this generation and the next generation as well. Shahu Maharaj's candidature from Kolhapur was decided by Mahavikas Aghadi." Yes. Shiv Sainiks will use their full strength, because it is important for Maharashtra and Marathi people, and I am pretty sure that we will win," said Uddhav Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray also said, "I have taken Maharaj's blessings to win the battle we are fighting. I came in 1997-98 when I was Shiv Sena chief, after that I have come to Maharaj today, and will continue to come. I will speak on other matters in the campaign meeting," said Uddhav Thackeray.

What is the situation in Kolhapur?

Mahavikas Aghadi, Congress has three MLAs in Kolhapur district. Besides, two Legislative Council MLAs belong to this party. Congress had claimed that it should get this seat as the organization structure was also good in all the taluks. Congress has contested the last election on this seat in 1999. Since then she went to NCP. NCP also lost in 2009 and 2019 contest. Now after the split of NCP, they do not have a single MLA. There is no strong organization to fight the Lok Sabha. Therefore, in the seat distribution of Mahavikas Aghadi, this seat has gone to Congress and Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati is going to enter the election arena on the Congress symbol.