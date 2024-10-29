Shaina NC Files Nomination Papers from Mumbadevi Assembly for Maharashtra Election 2024

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC filed her nomination papers for the Mumbadevi Assembly seat in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections on Tuesday, following prayers at the Mumba Devi Temple. Earlier in the day, she expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Mahayuti leadership for selecting her as the alliance candidate for the polls.

"I hope Mumbaikars will give the Mahayuti government a chance again so that we can work at the same pace. Ladki Bahini Yojana reached every household and I am confident that all those women will support a woman candidate," she said.

The Shiv Sena leader said her dedication to the people of Mumbai, stating that she views her candidacy as an opportunity to serve Mumbaikars and represent their interests.

Shaina NC further said, "I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Mahayuti because I believe this is an opportunity to serve my Mumbaikars and to show that we are here as Pradhan Sewaks in every field. I have been living in South Mumbai all my life and I realise the kind of challenges citizens here have to face, whether it is cluster development, local hygiene, or open spaces."