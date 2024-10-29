Shaina NC Offers Prayers at Mumba Devi Temple Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 (Watch Video)

Shaina NC, the Shiv Sena candidate for the Mumbadevi Assembly constituency, visited the Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai to offer her prayers. On Monday, the Shiv Sena, under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, announced its third list of 15 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. A prominent inclusion is Shaina NC, a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who will run for the Mumbadevi constituency on a Shiv Sena ticket

Watch:

#WATCH | Shiv Sena candidate from Mumbadevi Assembly constituency, Shaina NC offers prayers at Mumba Devi Temple, in Mumbai



(Source: Shaina NC's office) pic.twitter.com/JKmNQC9RHH — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2024

Additionally, Sanjana Jadhav, the daughter of former Union minister and senior BJP leader Raosaheb Danve, will be contesting from the Kannad constituency.

Also Read| Maharashtra Elections 2024: Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Fields BJP's Shaina NC from Mumbadevi, Releases Third List of Candidates.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to take place on November 20, with the counting of votes for all 288 constituencies scheduled for November 23. In the previous elections held in 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 105 seats, while the Shiv Sena won 56 seats and Congress obtained 44. In the 2014 elections, the BJP achieved a higher tally with 122 seats, the Shiv Sena garnered 63 seats, and Congress received 42 seats.

