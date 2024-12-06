Shambhuraj Desai Criticizes Sanjay Raut, Accuses Him of Dividing Shiv Sena and Manipulating Leadership

The grand oath-taking ceremony of the grand alliance government was held in a spectacular manner at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of NDA states, prominent industrialists, actors, artists, cricketers, saints, and thousands of workers, Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde as Deputy Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister. Following this, a cabinet expansion is planned, with a special session of the legislature scheduled for the MLAs to take their oaths.

Amid these developments, a wave of accusations and counteraccusations has emerged. Leaders from the Shiv Sena Shinde faction have fiercely responded to the criticisms made by Sanjay Raut. They claimed that the MLAs from the Thackeray faction had confided in them, revealing that tensions were high within their group, largely due to Raut's actions. Shambhuraj Desai went so far as to say that Sanjay Raut posed a significant threat to the unity of the Uddhav Thackeray faction.

Desai issued a stern warning to Sanjay Raut, stating that the dissatisfaction with his leadership was widespread among MLAs in the Thackeray group. He highlighted that many of these members had privately criticized Raut’s actions, which had contributed to the current situation. Desai further recalled how, after the 2019 elections, Raut had assured MLAs that one of them would be made Chief Minister, only for the situation to later turn in Raut's favor, leading him to assume the role himself. Desai pointed out that no Shiv Sainik was considered for the position at that time, suggesting that Raut had played a manipulative role.

Desai also criticized Raut for his role in forming the Maha Vikas Aghadi, emphasizing that it was Raut who was responsible for the current predicament of the Thackeray group. He dismissed Raut’s statements, particularly those predicting the fall of their government, asserting that none of his predictions had come true. In a final remark, Desai advised not to take Raut’s statements seriously, signaling a deep rift within the Uddhav Thackeray faction.