Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Supriya Sule Suggests Rs 3,000 Monthly Contribution for Beloved Sisters for Better Impact

Grand oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government was held in a spectacular manner at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Devendra Fadnavis took the oath as Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde as Deputy Chief Minister, and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister. Immediately after the ceremony, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assumed charge of the ministry, and the first meeting of the newly formed Mahayuti government cabinet was held under his chairmanship. During a press conference following the meeting, Devendra Fadnavis addressed several key issues.

When asked about the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Chief Minister Fadnavis assured the public that the scheme would continue and not be stopped. He added that the scheme would be expanded, with Rs 2,100 being provided to eligible individuals. He emphasized that the details would be discussed during the budget planning, as decisions would be made after evaluating the state's financial resources. Fadnavis assured that the promise of Rs 2,100 would be fulfilled, and the necessary efforts would be made to ensure that the beneficiaries of the scheme would receive their dues. He further stated that no one would be deprived of the benefits.

In a related development, Supriya Sule, while speaking about the Mahayuti government's initiative, shared her perspective on the Ladki Bahin Yojana. She suggested that from December 3rd or January 1st, 2025, people should begin depositing Rs 2,100 per month into their daughters' accounts. She humorously added that, as a “Satyavar” (truthful person), she would contribute Rs 3,000 every month to her child's account, urging others to do the same.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde provided a clear response regarding the scheme's implementation. He assured that the Ladki Bahin Yojana was a priority and that the officers had been instructed to implement the scheme by the second week of December. Shinde emphasized that the Mahayuti government had already implemented several decisions successfully, and this scheme would not remain just on paper but would be put into action immediately. He expressed confidence that the public's faith in the government would continue to grow due to their commitment to deliver on promises.