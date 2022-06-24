Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar arrive at CM Thackeray residence in Mumbai

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, state cabinet minister Jayant Patil and party leader Praful Patel arrived at Matoshree (Thackeray residence) in Mumbai today.

The political crisis in Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra erupted after the party legislators joined a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde who is staying at a hotel in Guwahati. The rebel MLAs who are at a hotel in Guwahati and authorized Shinde to decide on a further course of action.

Meanwhile, all Police stations in Maharashtra, especially those in Mumbai, have been ordered to remain on high alert. Police received information that Shiv Sainiks can take to the streets in large numbers. To ensure that peace prevails, Police have been asked to remain alert, said Maharashtra Police.

