Sharad Pawar blew trumpet for Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections!

After the political upheaval in the state, NCP President Sharad Pawar has now started working for 'Mission Mumbai Municipal Corporation'. On the backdrop of the forthcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, Sharad Pawar held a meeting of the Mumbai divisional leaders of the NCP in Mumbai today. In this meeting, Sharad Pawar has instructed the party workers to be ready from now on to elect maximum number of NCP corporators in the upcoming Municipal Corporation.

A meeting of NCP ward presidents and office bearers was held in Mumbai today. At this time, it is seen that Sharad Pawar has taken all the reins for the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Because from now on, every 20 days, Sharad Pawar will take stock of the situation in Mumbai from the ward president. Sharad Pawar will also take stock of the wards in which the party is dominant. Therefore, it is being said that Sharad Pawar himself will take charge of the upcoming municipal election campaign.

Shiv Sena has suffered a major blow due to Eknath Shinde's revolt. Therefore, Shiv Sena will face the challenge of maintaining the power of Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Will Mahavikas Aghadi face Mumbai Municipal Corporation together? There is no explanation yet. Therefore, Sharad Pawar has instructed the workers not to wait for anyone to come with them and to prepare in every ward.