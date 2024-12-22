Sharad Pawar Convoy Accident: NCP (SP) Chief's Vehicle Collides With Ambulance in Beed

In an unfortunate incident, a vehicle from Sharad Pawar's convoy collided with an ambulance, triggering a chain reaction in Maharashtra's Beed district. Pawar was on his way to meet the family of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Parbhani, after visiting Mesog village in Kej taluka, when the accident occurred.

According to reports, as Pawar's car moved forward, the ambulance ahead suddenly braked, leading to the subsequent collision. In the multi-vehicle crash, MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar's car was also damaged. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the situation was contained before any serious harm occurred.