Sharad Pawar Criticizes Grand Coalition Government and Ladki Bahin Yojana During Dhule Visit

As the assembly elections approach, the Mahavikas Aghadi has begun its preparations, with NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar actively participating in various meetings and gatherings. During his visit to Dhule, Sharad Pawar targeted both the leaders of the Grand Alliance in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He also criticized the Grand Coalition government’s Ladki Bahin Yojana, emphasizing the need to protect the dignity of women.

At a farmers' meeting held in Shindkheda, Dhule, Pawar expressed dissatisfaction with the current government's attitude toward farmers. He assured the audience, "Give us a chance to govern, and the face of Maharashtra will change." Pawar criticized the Grand Coalition government for its handling of the Ladki Bahin Yojana and its overall performance.

Pawar lamented, "The state is now under the reign of thuggery and abuse of power. This government has neglected factories and the cooperative movement, failed to create jobs, and overseen a lack of development over the past 20 years. They are offering a mere Rs. 1,500 to women. The honor of the government must be preserved. Power has been misused, and these individuals have strayed from their duties. You have the opportunity to correct this in the elections."

He further commented, "This taluka, known for its laborers and farmers, is now plagued by abuse of power and bullying. False cases have been filed, extortion has increased, and people have been jailed. Power belongs to the people and should be used for their benefit. Unfortunately, it has been misused by those in power. I promise that once the state is in our hands, Maharashtra’s face will change."