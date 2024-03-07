Sharad Pawar Criticizes PM Modi: 'Driving Farmers into Suicide, That's Modi's Guarantee'

Speaking at a workers' rally in Lonavala, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar lashed out at the BJP government. "What has the government done beyond promises and comments? Farmers are forced to commit suicide, is that so-called Modi's guarantee? Modi is running an administration that is endangering democracy. The rights of ordinary people are being destroyed. Therefore, it is our responsibility to protect democracy and the Constitution, you all should participate in it," Pawar said.

"We have never changed our ideology since the formation of the party. Anything is being said about Jawaharlal Nehru. Gandhi, Subhas Babu, and Jawaharlal Nehru contributed to making the country independent. Experts have to take note of such people. Today, the Prime Minister of the country is giving full-page advertisements every day. They are guaranteeing Modi, but whose money is being spent on the advertisements?"

"Today he is saying that farmers' income doubled. Modi has been in power for the last 10 years, have incomes really increased? On the contrary, farmer suicides increased. Modi has ensured that it is time for farmers to commit suicide," Pawar said.

He further stated, "There has been a meeting of the MVA. We will announce our Lok Sabha candidates in the next week. Democracy will be protected only when you elect those candidates. The BJP is misusing power. The same is happening in Jharkhand and Delhi. Notices, summons, and jailing, now Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will also be arrested soon."

"The BJP alleged that former chief minister Ashok Chavan was involved in the Adarsh Society in Mumbai. He joined the BJP on the seventh day and became a BJP MP on the 15th day. When Modi accused the NCP of rigging the state cooperative bank and the water resources department, I said if you have the courage, go ahead and investigate. But what happened, those who were accused are now in the BJP. The BJP has become a washing machine. Make allegations and wash away the allegations by allowing them to join the party," Pawar said.