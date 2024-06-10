Sharad Pawar Mourns Sudden Demise of Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale, Says “He Will Always Remembered for His…”

The Nationalist Congress Party – Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) President Sharad Pawar expressed shock over the sudden demise of Amol Kale, the President of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). Kale passed away due to a cardiac arrest while in the USA.

Deeply shocked to hear about sudden demise of Shri Amol Kale , President, Mumbai Cricket Association ! He will always remembered for his gentle , affable demeanour and who sincerely endeavoured to take MCA ahead. My prayers with his family members ! — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) June 10, 2024

Kale, who was in the USA at the time of his passing, had recently attended the India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Sunday, accompanied by MCA office-bearers.

In addition to his role as MCA president, Kale was known as an entrepreneur, industrialist, and angel investor. He was reportedly a close friend of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Kale also served as a trustee for the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India.

A first-generation business owner, Kale was driven by a vision to create new opportunities, particularly in service business sectors both domestically and internationally. He focused on people development, new technologies, innovative business processes and strategies, overseas business, and India entry services. Kale established close associations with numerous business leaders and startup groups across various sectors worldwide.