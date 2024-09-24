Sharad Pawar on Akshay Shinde Encounter: Negligence Shown, Says NCP Leader on Badlapur Sexual Assault Case Accused Death

Akshay Shinde, the prime accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case, was killed in a police encounter on the evening of Monday, September 23. According to reports, Shinde was released from Taloja Jail in the evening and was being taken for transit remand when the incident occurred.

While being transported in a van for the remand, Shinde reportedly snatched a gun from a nearby policeman and opened fire. In self-defence, the police returned fire, resulting in Shinde’s death. NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar reacted strongly, criticising the state’s law and order situation. The incident took place in the police vehicle itself and in this, Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More got injured due to a bullet in his leg.

बदलापूर येथे दोन चिमुरड्यांवर झालेल्या अन्यायाला न्याय मिळण्यासाठी कायद्याच्या योग्य चौकटीतून फाशी झालीच पाहीजे होती. परंतू या घटनेतील मुख्य आरोपीला स्थलांतरीत करताना गृह विभागाने दाखवलेला हलगर्जीपणा संशयास्पद आहे. भविष्यात अशा निंदनीय कृत्याची कल्पनाही कोणाच्या मनाला शिवणार नाही… — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) September 23, 2024

"In Badlapur, justice through the proper legal framework was absolutely necessary for the injustice done to the two young children. However, the negligence shown by the Home Department while transferring the main accused in this case raises suspicion. It appears that the government has failed to instill fear of the law to ensure that such deplorable acts do not even cross anyone's mind in the future. A thorough investigation into this incident is expected to bring the facts to light," said Sharad Pawar.

MP Supriya Sule also attack the government over the encounter of Badlapur sexual assault case prime accused, calling the government’s actions "shocking." Sule criticised the initial delay in filing the FIR and the subsequent death of the prime accused, Akshay Shinde, in police custody.

महायुती सरकारने बदलापूर लैंगिक अत्याचार प्रकरण अतिशय चुकीच्या पद्धतीने हाताळले आहे. याप्रकरणी एफआयआर दाखल करण्यात उशीर करण्यात आला. लोकांच्या प्रचंड दबावानंतर एफ आय आर दाखल करण्यात आली खरी पण आता आरोपीचा पोलीस कोठडीत मृत्यू झाला. कायदा सुव्यवस्था आणि न्यायव्यवस्थेची ही शासन… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 23, 2024

"The Mahayuti Government's approach to the Badlapur sexual assault case of two minor girls is shocking! Delay in the filing of FIR first, and now the prime accused is killed in custody! This is an absolute breakdown of law enforcement and justice system. This is inexcusable, it deprives the people of Maharashtra of justice," Sule wrote on X, formerly Twitter.