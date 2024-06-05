Sharad Pawar on Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar: 'I Won't Talk to Them Until INDIA Bloc Decision' (Watch Video)

After reports circulated that NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar is in touch with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Pawar cleared the air on Wednesday, June 5, saying he won't talk until the INDIA alliance decision in today's meeting.

Speaking with news agency ANI, INDIA bloc leader said, "I won't talk to them...when a decision is taken during our (INDIA alliance) meeting, then I will. Right now, I haven't spoken to them."

On Tuesday, after the Lok Sabha election results, the INDIA alliance secured 232 seats, and the NDA crossed the magic number of 272, speculations were coming out for the kingmakers. Sources suggested that NCP faction head Pawar was in touch with Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu.