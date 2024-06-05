Sharad Pawar on Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar: 'I Won't Talk to Them Until INDIA Bloc Decision' (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 5, 2024 01:13 PM2024-06-05T13:13:17+5:302024-06-05T13:13:24+5:30

After reports circulated that NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar is in touch with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu ...

Sharad Pawar on Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar: 'I Won't Talk to Them Until INDIA Bloc Decision' (Watch Video) | Sharad Pawar on Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar: 'I Won't Talk to Them Until INDIA Bloc Decision' (Watch Video)

Sharad Pawar on Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar: 'I Won't Talk to Them Until INDIA Bloc Decision' (Watch Video)

After reports circulated that NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar is in touch with Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Pawar cleared the air on Wednesday, June 5, saying he won't talk until the INDIA alliance decision in today's meeting.

Speaking with news agency ANI, INDIA bloc leader said, "I won't talk to them...when a decision is taken during our (INDIA alliance) meeting, then I will. Right now, I haven't spoken to them." 

Also Read | Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Travelling in Same Flight to Delhi From Patna Amid Buzz Over Coalition.

On Tuesday, after the Lok Sabha election results, the INDIA alliance secured 232 seats, and the NDA crossed the magic number of 272, speculations were coming out for the kingmakers. Sources suggested that NCP faction head Pawar was in touch with Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu.

Open in app
Tags :Sharad PawarMaharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024MaharashtrancpChandrababu NaiduNitish KumarINDIA Bloc