Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to Take Same Flight to Delhi Amid Buzz Over Coalition

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav will travel to Delhi in the same flight as both NDA and INDIA bloc meetings are scheduled in the National Capital a day after Lok Sabha election results.

The BJP-led NDA won 294 seats, and the opposition INDIA bloc finished with 234 -- 38 less than the majority mark. Two NDA allies, TDP's Chandrababu Naidu and JDU's Nitish Kumar, hold the key to the doors to power. While the two contested the general election in an alliance with the BJP, INDIA leaders are learnt to have reached out to coalition-era veterans to woo them into the Opposition bloc.

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi coming together to Delhi on the same flight has fuelled speculations around an unexpected political development as both have been in alliance with the government in Bihar. Leaders of both NDA and INDIA alliances are flying to Delhi to hold discussions on the way forward.

However, Nitish Kumar's close aide and JDU leader KC Tyagi told the news agency ANI yesterday that the party will stay in the NDA and rejected any speculation of a switch to the INDIA bloc.

The other kingmaker, N. Chandrababu Naidu, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on NDA's stunning show in Andhra Pradesh and said TDP will stick with BJP.